Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Rises By 17.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 1,478,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

