Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Rises By 17.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 1,478,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Galaxy Digital Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
