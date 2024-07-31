Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Decreases By 13.2%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS HAIVF traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.10.
About Haivision Systems
