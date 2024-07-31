Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Declines By 7.1%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.56. 51,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,889. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.58.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

