Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 3.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 11,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,084,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,703,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

