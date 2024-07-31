Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.