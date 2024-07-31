Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Silicom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Price Performance

SILC stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.04. Silicom has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

