Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $3.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.63 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

