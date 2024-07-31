Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.75% of SMART Global worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,708,000 after purchasing an additional 603,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SGH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

SMART Global Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SGH opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $59,814.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,860 shares of company stock worth $513,606. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

