Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 379 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.
Baidu Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $156.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
