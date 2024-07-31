Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 379 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $156.98.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

