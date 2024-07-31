Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.37.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

