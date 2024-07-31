Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $235.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

