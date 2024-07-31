Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Palomar by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Palomar by 1,940.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Palomar by 155.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.