Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 446.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,333,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.