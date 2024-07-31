Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $14,829,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 112,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $525.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.69 and a 200-day moving average of $566.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

