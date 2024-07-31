Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RBC opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $309.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.71.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

