Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

IPAR opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

