Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 114,834 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

