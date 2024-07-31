Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Flywire worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

