Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.31.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

