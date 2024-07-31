Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 118,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,720.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 136,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

