Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $209.93 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

