Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,678 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JFrog worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 394.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

