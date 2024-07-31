Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $216.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $190.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $218.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

