Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

