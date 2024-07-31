Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 406 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dover by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

