Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $872.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $873.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $798.38 and a 200 day moving average of $796.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

