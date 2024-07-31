Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 752,694 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,694 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

