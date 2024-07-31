Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 85,892 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,892 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.