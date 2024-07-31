Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 539,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $8,326,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $1,590,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

