Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Leonardo Price Performance

Leonardo stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Leonardo S.p.a. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.