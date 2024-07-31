Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.
Leonardo Price Performance
Leonardo stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Leonardo S.p.a. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.
Leonardo Profile
