Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $118.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

