Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

