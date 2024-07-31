Siyata Mobile Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 2nd. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 4,938,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162,507.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

See Also

