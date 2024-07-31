Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $8.24 on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

