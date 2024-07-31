Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.23

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.23 and last traded at C$35.01, with a volume of 85484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

