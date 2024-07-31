Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

SW stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

