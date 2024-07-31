SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 11.1% Higher

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.00. 1,895,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,132,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.