Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Solitario Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XPL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,550. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

