Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

