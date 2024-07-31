Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $108.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Sony Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after buying an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.