Sotherly Hotels Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:SOHOO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHOO remained flat at $18.75 on Wednesday. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

