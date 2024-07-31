South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Price Down 3%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. 4,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $542.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis C. Griffith 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

