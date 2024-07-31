SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.79

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 59603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

