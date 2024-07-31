Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.78

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 311447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

