St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.07) to GBX 700 ($9.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.65) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.00) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 696.75 ($8.96).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

About St. James’s Place

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 540.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 526.77. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 393.60 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 948.36 ($12.20).

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.