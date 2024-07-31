STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,106 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $13,615,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

