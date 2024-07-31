Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,916 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Stagwell worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STGW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,516 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 497,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.