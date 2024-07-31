StakeWise Staked ETH Price Tops $3,247.83 on Major Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,247.83 or 0.05089407 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $116.55 million and $395,314.40 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,885 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,867.65819468. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,352.66418814 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $284,921.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

