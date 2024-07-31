Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $78.93. Approximately 5,983,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,699,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.