Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
SPLP opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $751.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
