Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

SPLP opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $751.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

